Manitowoc Police try to stuff a squad car

MANITOWOC, Wis - Manitowoc Police officers are trying to stuff a squad car for a good cause.

They're collecting your food donations to be delivered to local food pantries in time for the holidays.

One officer says the event is a chance to get out and interact with their neighbors in a positive light, rather than the usual interactions.

Alex Turek, an officer at the department, says, "The people think it's incredible. They always laugh when they see a cop up there bagging their groceries... They just can't help but feel like they should help donate to bring out community together all as one during this holiday season."

Those interested in helping can buy prepackaged bags of food or handpick items to donate at the Manitowoc Pick N' Save.