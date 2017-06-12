Manitowoc man killed in motorcycle crash with deer

TOWN OF EATON, Wis. - A Manitowoc man has died from injuries suffered during a motorcycle versus deer crash in the Town of Eaton, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:11 p.m on June 7, deputies said Joshua Leonard, 19, of Manitowoc was driving his motorcycle on STH 67 just north of Cedar Road in the Town of Eaton.

Leonard tried to avoid a deer on the roadway, but hit the deer and was thrown from his motorcycle, deputies said.

Leonard was airlifted to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead the next day on June 8, deputies said.

He was not wearing a helmet, and major head trauma was the cause of death, according to the Manitowoc County Coroner.