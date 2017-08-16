Man wanted for homicide in Milwaukee arrested in Oshkosh

Oshkosh, Wis - The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee on warrants that include 1st-degree reckless homicide.

Police were patrolling Menominee Park, Tuesday, around 11:00 pm when an officer came across two vehicles near the railroad bridge. One of the vehicles was stopped while attempting to leave the park. Police identified a passenger as Damonta Jennings, 21. 

Oshkosh Police say Jennings was wanted in connection to the May 5 th murder of a 9-year-old girl in Milwaukee. The child was killed by a stray bullet while in her home just one day before her 10 th birthday. Two other men have been arrested in connection to the homicide.

A 23-year-old man from Oshkosh, who was a passenger in  the other vehicle, was arrested for a probation hold

Jennings will be taken back to Milwaukee.

 

