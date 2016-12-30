Man rescues bald eagle with broken wing

MT. CALVARY, Wis. - On Saturday, Steve Kraus says his neighbor spotted an injured bald eagle in his backyard.

Kraus, who lives in Mt. Calvary, says he set out to search for the eagle and finally found him perched on a log in the woods on Thursday afternoon.

Wearing gloves, Krause was able to catch the injured eagle.

"The eagle had a broken wing and was very hungry," Kraus' daughter, Heidi, said.

Despite the broken wing, Kraus said the eagle appeared to be in perfect health.

Kraus cared for the eagle overnight, feeding him fish and water, before bringing the animal to Aves Wildlife Alliance in Neenah Friday morning.

While officials at the Aves Wildlife Alliance aren't sure whether or not the eagle will be able to return to the wild, Kraus' dedication to caring for the animal certainly made a huge difference.