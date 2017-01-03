Man found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Matthew Gregory entered a no contest plea in court today for the stabbing of his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

According to police, a woman's ex-boyfriend was stabbed in the back as he fought with her current boyfriend on January 2.

The incident took place in the 2000 block of Oakwood Drive in Green Bay.

Authorities say the men started a verbal argument that led to rolling around on the ground and punching.

Lt. Dave Wesely says after the ex-boyfriend stood up, Gregory stabbed him in the back and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The ex-boyfriend received non-life threatening injuries and non one else was injured, according to Lt. Wesely.

Shortly after, police located and arrested Gregory.

Gregory was found guilty in court of battery on January 3.

A sentencing hearing has been set for March 3 at 9:00 a.m. and bond has been revoked.