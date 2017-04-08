Man found dead in New Berlin home following police standoff

NEW BERLIN, WI -- New Berlin Police found a man dead inside a home early Saturday after exchanging gunfire the previous night.

Officers were called to the home in the 4600 block of Oakwood Terrace after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officers heard additional gunshots when they arrived, and when the man was located, police say he fired at them, prompting officers to return fire.

Negotiators with the Suburban Critical Incident Team made phone contact with the man, but he refused to come out, according to police.

After several hours, tactical officers forced their way into the home where the man was found deceased.

The investigation continues. The victim’s name was not released.