Man dies in Outagamie County Crash

Brittany Gajewski
5:33 AM, Apr 10, 2017

Man dies in Town of Ellington crash

wgba

TOWN OF ELLINGTON, Wis—A 32-year-old man from the Black Creek area is dead after a crash.

It happened Sunday night just after 11:00 p.m. on Highway 76, just north of Center Valley Road.

The car overturned after the driver lost control and entered the ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Deputies are not identifying the victim at this time.

“It's a dangerous road and it could be widened out a bit...it's pretty narrow too,” said driver Bill Garcia Sr.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies say they don’t know if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top