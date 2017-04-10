Man dies in Outagamie County Crash

TOWN OF ELLINGTON, Wis—A 32-year-old man from the Black Creek area is dead after a crash.

It happened Sunday night just after 11:00 p.m. on Highway 76, just north of Center Valley Road.

The car overturned after the driver lost control and entered the ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Deputies are not identifying the victim at this time.

“It's a dangerous road and it could be widened out a bit...it's pretty narrow too,” said driver Bill Garcia Sr.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies say they don’t know if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.