Man dead after rollover crash in Outagamie County
Brittany Gajewski
7:29 AM, Dec 31, 2016
7:33 AM, Dec 31, 2016
TOWN OF CICERO, Wis-- A 21-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash.
It happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning on County Highway X, north of Cicero Road.
Outagamie County Sheriff's deputies say the man was driving a SUV northbound on Highway X when it entered the east ditch and rolled over. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.
The SUV was the only vehicle involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
