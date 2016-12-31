Man dead after rollover crash in Outagamie County

TOWN OF CICERO, Wis-- A 21-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash.



It happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning on County Highway X, north of Cicero Road.



Outagamie County Sheriff's deputies say the man was driving a SUV northbound on Highway X when it entered the east ditch and rolled over. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.



The SUV was the only vehicle involved.



The crash remains under investigation.