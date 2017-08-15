Man arrested in connection with Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Police have arrested the suspected shooter in connection with a shooting Saturday that left one person injured.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Green Bay man on the east side Monday.

On Saturday, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to an area hospital for a report of a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Browning Road in Green Bay.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

Interviews are still being conducted and the investigation is still ongoing.