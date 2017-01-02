Man arrested for 11th OWI offense after crash investigation

APPLETON, Wis—Two people have been arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.



It was the 11th offense for one driver and 2nd offense for the other driver.



Police were called to a possible hit and run in the 100 block of S. State Street around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The caller said a truck had backed into another vehicle and driven away.



Before officers arrived on scene, the truck involved returned and parked in the same parking spot. The driver then exited the vehicle and tried to leave the area on foot. Several bystanders physically stopped her from leaving, until officers arrived.



As officers were speaking to the 30 year-old female, a witness alerted the officers to someone attempting to leave in the area in the suspect vehicle.



The driver of the truck drove directly past the officers, who attempted to flag down the passing vehicle. As the truck continued away from the area, an officer returned to his squad and was able to stop the truck near the 500 block of S. State Street.



Officers conducted field sobriety tests with both individuals. As a result of those tests, both individuals were arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).



The female driver was cited for Second Offense OWI. She was also issued citations for Unsafe Backing and Operating after Revocation. She was released to a family member.

A 52-year-old male driver was arrested for 11th offense OWI. He was operating on a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident.



He was taken to the Outagamie County Jail.



NBC26 is choosing not to name the suspects until they are formally charged.