Man arrested after allegedly firing gunshots in Waushara County

Town of Wautoma - Waushara County deputies arrested a man Sunday morning after a group of people claim he fired a rifle at them while they were camping in the Town of Wautoma.

Sheriff Jeffrey Nett says it happened about 8:00am. His office used a reverse 911 system to warn neighbors to stay inside and not answer their doors.

Sheriff Nett says at 9:25am, state troopers heard a gunshot as they manned a road block at County Highway MM and Bighorn Drive.

At 9:40am, he says troopers stationed at a different road block saw the suspect walking out of a field onto 17th Drive, and they took him into custody.

No one was injured during the entire incident.

Multiple agencies assisted Waushara County deputies with the search including officers with the Wautoma and Wild Rose police departments. The DNR also brought in an airplane. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office was set to deploy its SWAT team but was called off when troopers arrested the suspect.