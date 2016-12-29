Man and dog escape Sheboygan Falls house fire

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis—A man and his dog are safe after a garage fire.



It happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday on County Highway M.

When the Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department arrived, they noticed heavy flames coming from the garage area, and saw the fire was spreading into the residence.

The lone occupant and dog were able to escape the residence without injury.



There was significant damage to the garage and a portion of the home.

There were no injuries.

The fire remains under investigation by the Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team.