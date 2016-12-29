WGBA
Weather
All Sections
Weather
+
Closings
Alerts
Cameron's Weather Roadshow
Weather Kid of the Week
Live Cameras
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Videos
Watch NBC26 Live
Watch Showdown
News
+
Democracy 2016
Local
National
Avery Uncut
NBC26 Today
NBC26 Features
NBC26 Cares
Partners in Education
Wisconsin Tonight
Mad Dog and Merrill
Dont Waste Your Money
Videos
Submit News Tips
Mr. Food
Sports
+
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers
Sports Showdown
About Us
+
TV Listing
NBC26 News Team
Contact Us
Jobs
Community Calendar
Military Greetings
Advertise with Us
Buy Local
Contests
Support
myNEW32
+
my programming
my movies
Sports Showdown
Contact Us
Current
32°
Light snow
3-Day Forecast
HI: 30°
LO: 23°
HI: 25°
LO: 17°
HI: 30°
LO: 17°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Man and dog escape Sheboygan Falls house fire
Brittany Gajewski
5:24 AM, Dec 29, 2016
5:28 AM, Dec 29, 2016
Share Article
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis—A man and his dog are safe after a garage fire.
It happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday on County Highway M.
When the Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department arrived, they noticed heavy flames coming from the garage area, and saw the fire was spreading into the residence.
The lone occupant and dog were able to escape the residence without injury.
There was significant damage to the garage and a portion of the home.
There were no injuries.
The fire remains under investigation by the Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story