Man accused of severing woman's finger pleads no contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A 24-year-old Suamico man pleaded no contest in court today to two felony counts of second degree reckless injury after a gruesome attack which left a woman's finger severed.

The attack happened during an August 27th ritual at Schrap's home to mark the one year anniversary of a fellow "brother" who died.

Court records show Schrap is a fan of Insane Clown Posse or ICP. He has tattoos on his arms of the Detroit-based rap group whose followers are known as Juggalos.

Schrap was accused of using a machete to cut a 27-year-old woman's forearm before severing her pinky finger.

In court today, Schrap voluntarily gave up his rights to a jury trial.

He has been found guilty of second degree reckless injury.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled by February 24 at 9:00 a.m.