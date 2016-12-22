Man accused of severing woman's finger pleads no contest

Clear
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A 24-year-old Suamico man pleaded no contest in court today to two felony counts of second degree reckless injury after a gruesome attack which left a woman's finger severed.
The attack happened during an August 27th ritual at Schrap's home to mark the one year anniversary of a fellow "brother" who died.
Court records show Schrap is a fan of Insane Clown Posse or ICP. He has tattoos on his arms of the Detroit-based rap group whose followers are known as Juggalos.
Schrap was accused of using a machete to cut a 27-year-old woman's forearm before severing her pinky finger.
In court today, Schrap voluntarily gave up his rights to a jury trial.
He has been found guilty of second degree reckless injury.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled by February 24 at 9:00 a.m.