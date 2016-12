GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Lucky Llama will walk again this New Year's Eve!

The second annual crossing of the Lucky Llama will take place at the Main Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay during the New Year's Eve celebration.

The Lucky Llama is expected to cross the bridge at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday night to kick-off the night's activities.

For Mayor Jim Schmitt, it's a new tradition he's embracing.