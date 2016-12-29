GREEN BAY - Warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year are playing a role in ice conditions throughout Wisconsin.

There have been multiple cases of people through the ice. 10 anglers were rescued Monday morning from Chequamegon Bay of Lake Superior in Northern Wisconsin after the ice they were fishing on broke away from the shore.

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Brown County Sheriff's Office will release more information today at 1 p.m. at the Jack Day Center on taking the necessary precautions on the ice.

The Port of Green Bay will close the southern portion of the Bay of Green Bay for the commercial fuel shipping season by January 20th, but according to the Port and Resource Department it could stay open later.

The Coast Guard will maintain tracks through the ice from Rock Island Passage to the Fox River. The path through the ice will extend to Escanaba, Marinette-Menominee, Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay.