Local law enforcement hit the roof for annual 'Cop on a Rooftop' fundraiser

DE PERE - Local law enforcement hit the roof for their 6th annual 'Cop on a Rooftop' fundraiser.

Law enforcement from across the state manned the roofs of Dunkin' Donut shops to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Dunkin' Donuts will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run and with every donation made by Dunkin' Donut guests, they'll receive a medium, hot or iced coffee coupon.

In 2016, Law Enforcement raised more than $60,000 from 46 Dunkin' Donut shops.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is a volunteer movement.

Since the Torch Run began in 1986, they've raised more than $31.5M for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

