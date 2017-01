Badgers alumni gathered at the Green Bay Distillery Monday to cheer on the UW-Madison football team as they faced undefeated Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

The Brown County chapter of the Wisconsin Alumni Association put together the watch party to show their Bucky pride and support their alma mater.

Ashwaubenon -

"Like Packer fans, you have a love of the green and gold. A lot of the fans have the love of the red and white, and they want to share that with each other, " said Kelly Fitzgerald of Green Bay.

Organizers say watch parties are a tournament tradition for UW alumni living in Northeast Wisconsin. They had a had a lot to celebrate Monday as Bucky beat Western Michigan 24-16.