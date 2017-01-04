Lawsuit: Lottery players should get refund for rigged games

RYAN J. FOLEY , Associated Press
1:40 PM, Jan 4, 2017
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -
A proposed class-action lawsuit argues that thousands of lottery players who were allegedly cheated by an insider's long-running scheme to rig jackpots should be reimbursed for their losing tickets.
 
Lawyers filed the fraud case Wednesday against the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Iowa-based nonprofit that helps administer games that are offered by state lotteries. It alleges the association failed to prevent games from being rigged and failed to operate them in accordance with their own rules.
 
The association's former security director, Eddie Tipton, is charged with installing software on lotteries' random number generators that allowed him to predict winning numbers on three days of the year. The scheme allegedly lasted for years.
 
The lawsuit says that anyone who played in drawings on those days should get their money back, plus interest.
 

