Lawrence University commencement features inspirational speaker

APPLETON, Wis. - Every college or university tries to impart some last bits of wisdom on its graduates through its commencement speaker.

On Sunday, Lawrence University graduates had the opportunity to hear from an international refugee expert and visiting professor at the University of Oxford, who shared his impressive experiences and advice with the Class of 2017.

Gil Loescher has worked in a variety of ways with the United Nations and spent 26 years as a political science professor at the University of Notre Dame.

However, the most defining moment of Loescher's career was when he survived a suicide bomber attack in Baghdad, Iraq while working with the UN. He lost both his legs in the attack.

He said he hoped students would find inspiration in his commencement speech.

"I think this opens up an opportunity for the graduating young people today who might not like that and to encourage them to respond in their own way," he said.

Sunday was Lawrence University's 168th Commencement.