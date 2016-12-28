Lambeau Field will host bone marrow donor registry for former Packer

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Earlier this year, former Packers tight end Mitchell Henry was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Now, the Packers have pledged to to support his battle against cancer by hosting a bone marrow donor registry in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

The Be the Match Registry Drive for Henry will take place on Friday, January 6 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m..

"While the diagnosis was a stinging surprise, there were many blessings along the way that have actually helped tremendously and he wants you to be aware of,” a fundraising website set up by his brother, Ben, reads.

After a short stint with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie, Henry spent the rest of 2015 on the Packers practice squad. The tight end was released by Green Bay following training camp and spent only a few days on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad before getting cut again.

“I think it knocked all of us over and frankly it explains some things too because Mitchell just wasn’t quite right in training camp,” head coach Mike McCarthy said about Henry's diagnosis. “He will get definite support from the Green Bay Packers.”

The fundraising website set up by Henry's brother states the former Packers' player is currently in remission, but the next step is a bone marrow transplant.

According to Be the Match, donors between the ages of 18 and 44 are eligible to sign up at the Lambeau Field registry. For more details on how finding a match works you can visit the Be the Match website by clicking here.

You can also donate to Henry by clicking here.