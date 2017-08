The Calumet County Sheriff's Department says they received a report of a fatal car crash at 2:00 AM this morning. When they arrived at the scene on Highway 151 in the area of Geiser Road in the Town of Charlestown, they found an eastbound car had left the road and hit a tree. The driver, a 26 year old man from the city of Kiel, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. His name has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.