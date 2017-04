Kewaunee County - Kewaunee County residents will see an extra half percent sales tax following the closing of the Kewaunee Power Station.

The shut down of the nuclear power plant in 2013 has hit the community hard with the loss of nearly 600 jobs and millions of dollars in income. County Board Supervisor Lee Luft says the increased sales tax will add one million dollars a year.

The tax hike is expected to end in 2021.