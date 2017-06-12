Kenosha officer shoots suspect

Police: Shooting victim made threats with firearm

Brooke Hafs
4:51 AM, Jun 12, 2017
A Kenosha Police officer shot a man officials say was making threats with a firearm Sunday.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of 39th Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the man fled on foot, followed by an officer. The officer shot the man during the chase, hitting the suspect, according to police.

The man was transported to a local hospital. His condition was not released.

The investigation will be conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

