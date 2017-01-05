JOSHUA will re-open replica prison cell in fight against solitary confinement

GREEN BAY, WI -- A Green Bay group pushing to end solitary confinement in Wisconsin prisons is calling it "torture."

Members of JOSHUA were meeting Wednesday night to discuss bringing back a replica prison cell to educate the community.

They say prisoners forced to live in solitary confinement suffer mentally, and struggle to adjust to life once they're released, which often leads to them re-offending and going back behind bars.

"Prolonged solitarty confinement does not contribute to the health and safety and well being whether your incarcerated or whether you're outside," says Rev. Marian Boyle Rohloff, "it doesn't make for safer communities."

JOSHUA is planning to have their replica prison cell open to the public this spring.