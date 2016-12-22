It's not too late to ring bells for The Salvation Army!

GREEN BAY, Wis. -

The holiday season is in full swing, but The Salvation Army still has volunteer spots that need to be filled for their Annual Red Kettle Campaign in Green Bay!

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is a Christmas tradition that collects thousands of dollars in donations each year to aid needy families, seniors, and the homeless of our community.

Today, the NBC26 news crew rang bells for the Salvation Army at Bay Park Square Mall, but there's still a huge need for more volunteers.

As of 12:00 p.m. on December 22, 526 bell ringing shifts remain open.

According to data from The Salvation Army, a kettle staffed with a volunteer generates on average $40 to $70 per hour in donations. That number drops to an average of $3 to $4 an hour when kettles are left unstaffed.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends on December 24 and volunteers can sign up as late as the day of.

"We're especially looking for people to ring bells before and during the Packer game," a representative from the Green Bay Salvation Army Volunteer Office said.

If you'd like to volunteer to become a bell ringer you can click here to sign up for a time and location near you.

You can also call the Green Bay Salvation Army at 920-884-3077.

For volunteer opportunities in Appleton, please call 920-955-1225.