It's National Pet Day! Where can you find your new furry friend in Northeast Wisconsin?

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN - Want to adopt a new furry friend on National Pet Day?
Here are some places you can go in Northeast Wisconsin:
Brown County:
Bay Area Humane Society:
Green Bay Animal Rescue
Safe Haven Humane Society
Happily Ever After
Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary
Door County:
Door County Humane Society
Oconto County:
Oconto Area Humane Society
Shawano County:
Shawano County Humane Society
Outagamie County:
Fox Valley Humane Association
Saving Paws Animal Rescue
Winnebago County:
Oshkosh Area Humane Society
N.E.W. PAWSibilities
Neenah Animal Shelter