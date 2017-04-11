It's National Pet Day! Where can you find your new furry friend in Northeast Wisconsin?

Resources for pet adoption

NBC26 Staff
4:28 PM, Apr 11, 2017
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN - Want to adopt a new furry friend on National Pet Day?

Here are some places you can go in Northeast Wisconsin:

Brown County:

Bay Area Humane Society:

Green Bay Animal Rescue

Safe Haven Humane Society

Happily Ever After

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary

 

Door County:

Door County Humane Society

 

Oconto County:

Oconto Area Humane Society

Shawano County:

Shawano County Humane Society

Outagamie County:

Fox Valley Humane Association

Saving Paws Animal Rescue

Winnebago County:

Oshkosh Area Humane Society

N.E.W. PAWSibilities

Neenah Animal Shelter

 

