Ashwaubenon - Workers handed out hard hats Thursday and gave a tour of Lodge Kohler. Crews are making progress.

The luxury hotel is part of the Packers' Titletown District development. It sits just across the street from Lambeau Field on South Ridge Road. The Kohler Company says the hotel will have 144 rooms with 10 suites, a panoramic restaurant and bar, full service spa, indoor/outdoor pool and top-notch amenities.

Leaders say they're on track to open Lodge Kohler this summer.