Impaired driver leads Dodge Co. officers on high speed chase

At 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Dodge Challenger traveling westbound in the town of Emmet on Highway 16 near Highway 26. After making contact, the deputy had reason to detain driver of the vehicle for investigation of impaired driving. During attempts to detain him, the driver escaped and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit was initiated and continued southbound on Highway 26 for about 0.9 miles before the vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest. The operator was not wearing his seat belt, and upon exiting the vehicle, he fled the scene of the crash on foot. He was located a short time later and taken into custody.

The operator was identified as 26-year-old Sean Maurice Johnson of Madison. Flight for Life was contacted and Johnson was transported to Aurora Summit hospital in Oconomowoc for non-life threatening injuries. Johnson was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Both drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors, and this incident remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Watertown Fire and Paramedics, Waterloo Fire and EMS, Flight for Life and Emergency Starting and Towing.