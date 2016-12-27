Illinois man dies in snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

Associated Press
12:05 PM, Dec 27, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (AP) -
A 63-year-old Illinois man has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin.
 
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday on a trail near Arbor Vitae. Investigators say the man struck a tree. He died at the scene.
 
The victim's name was not immediately released.
 
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Vilas County authorities are investigating.
 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top