Illinois man dies in snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

A 63-year-old Illinois man has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday on a trail near Arbor Vitae. Investigators say the man struck a tree. He died at the scene.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Vilas County authorities are investigating.

ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (AP) -