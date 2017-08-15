Illinois man arrested in Seymour for driving recklessly, threatening people with knife

SEYMOUR, Wis. - An Illinois man was arrested in Outagamie County Tuesday for allegedly driving recklessly and threatening multiple people with a knife, forcing Seymour High School into lockdown.

On Tuesday just before noon, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department received a call of a car driving recklessly in the parking lot of a new construction for Lang's Landscaping on STH 47 in Black Creek.

Construction workers made contact with the man driving and he allegedly threatened them with a knife.

He then drove away and stopped at Ron's Service on W. State Street in Black Creek, where he allegedly started hitting a gas pump with his fist and throwing water, deputies said.

An employee confronted him and he allegedly threatened that employee with a knife as well. according to deputies. He then sped away, and witnesses said his speed was more than 100 mph.

The man drove into Seymour where a Seymour officer attempted to stop him, but he refused to pull over, deputies said.

He drove into the grassy area in front of Seymour High School, almost striking a Seymour officer, deputies said. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown as several students were there for school registration.

In order to stop the man, the Seymour officer decided to hit his vehicle with his squad car. The man was arrested without incident and there were no injuries, deputies said.

He was brought to a local hospital for a blood draw and is currently in the Outagamie County Jail.

The man will face charges, which could include recklessly endangering safety, eluding, damage to property and OWI first offense.