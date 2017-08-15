Illinois man arrested in Seymour for driving recklessly, threatening people with knife

SEYMOUR, Wis. - An Illinois man was arrested in Outagamie County Tuesday for allegedly driving recklessly and threatening multiple people with a knife, forcing Seymour High School into lockdown.
On Tuesday just before noon, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department received a call of a car driving recklessly in the parking lot of a new construction for Lang's Landscaping on STH 47 in Black Creek.
Construction workers made contact with the man driving and he allegedly threatened them with a knife.
He then drove away and stopped at Ron's Service on W. State Street in Black Creek, where he allegedly started hitting a gas pump with his fist and throwing water, deputies said.
An employee confronted him and he allegedly threatened that employee with a knife as well. according to deputies. He then sped away, and witnesses said his speed was more than 100 mph.
The man drove into Seymour where a Seymour officer attempted to stop him, but he refused to pull over, deputies said.
He drove into the grassy area in front of Seymour High School, almost striking a Seymour officer, deputies said. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown as several students were there for school registration.