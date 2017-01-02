Hundreds participate in Polar Plunge

WGBA
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 4:42AM CST expiring January 3 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Wood
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 4:42AM CST expiring January 3 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas
2
Weather Alerts
11:55 PM, Jan 1, 2017
JACKSONPORT -
Hundreds of swimmers kicked off 2017 by jumping into the icy waters of Lake Michigan.
It's all part of the annual polar plunge in Jacksonport, sponsored by the polar bear club.
This year, people were asked to dress up in an 80's theme.
"It's awesome, we all had a blast it's everybody coming together cheering and getting pumped together it's an awesome start to the year," said William McDonald, a polar plunge participant.
This was the 31st year for the event.
Participants collected food and money for the "Feed My People" food pantry in Door County.
