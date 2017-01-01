Hundreds Gather for Some Extra Luck Heading into 2017

Raquel Lamal
10:40 PM, Dec 31, 2016
10:40 PM, Dec 31, 2016

NEW YEAR'S LUCKY LLAMA

GREEN BAY -
Hundreds of people are starting their New Year's Eve off with a lucky llama.
 
Just before nine Saturday night  the llama and Father Time walked across the Main Street Bridge.
 
It is said all who witness the lucky llama's walk will have good fortune in the new year.
 
"I'm looking forward to having a prosperous 2017 and a healthy one for my family and friends and just a great new year it's a great time down here," said Sandra of Green Bay.
 
This was the second year for the lucky llama's trek across the bridge.  Following the llama and Father Time's crossing was a fireworks display in downtown Green Bay.
 
 
 

