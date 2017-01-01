Hundreds Gather for Some Extra Luck Heading into 2017

Hundreds of people are starting their New Year's Eve off with a lucky llama.

Just before nine Saturday night the llama and Father Time walked across the Main Street Bridge.

It is said all who witness the lucky llama's walk will have good fortune in the new year. "I'm looking forward to having a prosperous 2017 and a healthy one for my family and friends and just a great new year it's a great time down here," said Sandra of Green Bay. This was the second year for the lucky llama's trek across the bridge. Following the llama and Father Time's crossing was a fireworks display in downtown Green Bay.

GREEN BAY -