Howard Trustee to go to trial

UPDATE: 3-day trial is set to begin January 18th for James R. Widiger.

Green Bay Police Department has referred multiple charges against Howard Trustee James R. Widiger to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

Widiger is a resident of Howard. Widiger has been giving private piano lessons in the Green Bay area for many years. The victims are female students of Widiger ages 14 and 26. The 26-year-old victim was assaulted in 2003 when she was 13.

The Green Bay Police Department is asking that any members of the public that have additional information about Widiger to contact their local law enforcement agency. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Green Bay Crime Stoppers at 920 432-STOP.

GREEN BAY, Wis -