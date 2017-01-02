How to detect radon levels in your home

GREEN BAY, Wis. - January is National Radon Action Month and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is working hard to make sure the general public knows how to protect themselves from potential gas leaks.

"Radon is a naturally occurring gas that can leak into your home and is common in Wisconsin," the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website explains.

Radon is also the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

While you can't see or smell radon, there are ways you can protect yourself from it.

Officials say the average radon rating for American homes is 1.3 pico Curies per liter, but in 2016 Winnebago County's test average was 3.9 pico Curies per liter.

In fact, officials say over half the results since 2009 have been above the EPA's recommended level of 4.0 pico Curies per liter.

You can see which areas in Wisconsin have the highest radon levels by checking out the Wisconsin Department of Health Service's interactive radon map.

You can also buy radon test kits for your home from hardware stores or a Radon Information Center. Test kits typically cost around $20.

If you discover high radon levels in your home, a contractor can help you resolve the problem. You can find a list of contractors near you by clicking here.

You can also direct your questions to a radon expert by calling 1-888-569-7236.