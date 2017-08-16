Hotel Northland, Wheel Tax, Room Tax and 9-11 monument future

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay City Council Tuesday meeting went well into Wednesday morning.

The agenda had a variety of topics up for decision on the floor.

The City Council approved the Hotel Room tax 10-2. The plan will implement a .5% sales tax as well as a hotel room tax to pay for a new expo center on the Veteran's arena site.

The measure moves on to final approval from the county board Wednesday.

Wheel Tax

The council considered a $10 wheel tax that was voted down 5-7.

Hotel Northland

The city council voted 7-5 to move into a receivership agreement with the Hotel Northland. Those in favor of the project say this should get the subcontractors paid. One of the lenders, Octagon Finance, says these contingencies are in-line with their plan.

9-11 Monument

Also discussed at the meeting was the removal of the 9-11 monument. The council agreed to take down the deteriorating memorial.

The monument has cracks and errors, but the original beam which is from one of the Twin Towers will stay.

It will be moved in a ceremony on September 11th, 2017.