Horses injured three people at Oconto Co. Breakfast on the Farm

1:49 PM, Jun 12, 2017
1:56 PM, Jun 12, 2017
Andrew Malone
Creative Commons 2.0

An incident involving horses at the Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm Sunday injured three people.

Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm Committee Chairman Jordan Rank didn't witness the incident, but said it involved horses that were hired to haul people from the parking area to the breakfast.

The breakfast was hosted at Rockledge Farms, 7407 Tower Drive Road, Lena.

Rank said the three people who were injured were on the ground near the horses when the animals somehow were spooked.

"It's very unfortunate," Rank said.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top