An incident involving horses at the Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm Sunday injured three people.

Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm Committee Chairman Jordan Rank didn't witness the incident, but said it involved horses that were hired to haul people from the parking area to the breakfast.

The breakfast was hosted at Rockledge Farms, 7407 Tower Drive Road, Lena.

Rank said the three people who were injured were on the ground near the horses when the animals somehow were spooked.

"It's very unfortunate," Rank said.