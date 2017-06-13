High winds, severe weather cause damage in Brandon

BRANDON, Wis. - High winds and severe weather caused widespread damage in Fond du Lac County Monday evening, particularly in the Village of Brandon.

Some roads into the village were blocked off as crews cleaned up downed trees and power lines.

Brandon first responders said they have been better prepared to handle severe weather after an EF1 tornado touched down in the village in May 2016. That twister packed 112 mph winds.

"Just another storm that we had, since we had a tornado just over a year ago, so we kind of had a better grasp on how to handle a situation like this," said Brandon Fire Chief Mark Horvath.

There have been no reported injuries in Brandon after Monday's storm.

