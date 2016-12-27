Hatchimals hatch into duds for some on Christmas

Hatchimals, perhaps the most sought after toy of the holiday shopping season, left some parents and kids frustrated on Christmas morning.
Parents lucky enough to get their hands on the item, which was largely sold out in stores for weeks, are complaining the product doesn't hatch.
The toy "hatches" from an egg when children knock, tap, or rub on the shell after about 30 minutes of playtime. The Hatchimal inside responds with lights and sounds and eventually hatches into a creature kids can talk and engage with.
Unhappy customers are airing their frustrations with the toy on Twitter.
@SpinMaster i have been calling for 2 days, it keeps telling me to call back later, #Hatchimals is a dud & store won't take it back.