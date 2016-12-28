Harry Potter fans relive the magic at the Brown County Library

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Harry Potter fans have a chance to relive the magic this week at the Brown County Library.

The library will be showing the entire movie series on their 70-inch screen this week at their downtown Green Bay location.

"The great thing about Harry Potter is it's non-generational," Youth Services Librarian Sharon Verbeten says. "Kids love it, adults love it, we got a couple senior citizens here today, really something for everybody."

The event kicked off on Tuesday, December 27 and runs through Friday, December 30.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

For a complete schedule of show times for the rest of the week click here.

The Brown County Library says they obtained a license to show the Harry Potter films to the public last year and they are encouraging community members to recommend more films they would like to see in the future.