Green Bay woman raises money for Syrian refugee camp

Stacy Engebretson
11:42 PM, Apr 8, 2017
11:42 PM, Apr 8, 2017

Green Bay - A Green Bay woman is raising money for a Syrian refugee camp in Greece.

Diana Delvecchi volunteered for four months at a refugee camp called Ritsona. She was working with the humanitarian group I Am You. Now, Delvecchi is raising money to buy books, reading tools, and supplies for students when she plans to return in May.

Saturday night, a silent auction was held at the ART Garage. 

"This event is called Ritsona with Love and it features stories and photographs of refugees that I met in Greece in this particular camp, and I wanted to bring it to the Green Bay community to introduce them to the people," explained Delvecchi.
 
She says there are currently 600 refugees living in Ritsona. 
 

 

