Green Bay Police looking to locate missing man

Green Bay Police are looking for a missing person, Doua Pao Lor, 55.

Lor is Asian, 5' 02", 110 pounds, brown eyes with black hair and bald on top.

Family reports Lor has no access to a car and does not have wallet or phone. He was last seen at 9 a.m. Sunday on Clinton Street near 12th Avenue in Green Bay when he made comments about no one seeing him again. He works second shift (2p-10p) at American Foods. No known medical conditions and his family is actively looking for him as well.

If you have information pertinent to this case, contact Detective Andy Weiss at 920-448-3208 referencing case 17-206636.