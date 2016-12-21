Police: Man found dead in van died of self-inflicted gunshot

GREEN BAY - UPDATE: Dec. 21 7:04 a.m. Green Bay police say that based on their investigation, the gunshot wound was the result of a self inflicted gunshot.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREEN BAY - A man was found dead in his van on the 600 block of Bond St., near the Ashland intersection following a crash Tuesday.

The man's vehicle crashed into a tree in a residential yard. Neighbors tell NBC26 that Police have been on scene since 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Green Bay police say the victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.

It's unknown if the man died from the crash or the gunshot wound.

It's unclear at this time where the gunshot wound came from or if it was self-inflicted.

If you have any information that can help Green Bay Police in their investigation, contact them.