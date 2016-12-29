Green Bay Police arrest 3 for series of armed robberies

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Police Department confirms the arrest of 3 male individuals in connection with a series of 5 armed robberies and 1 theft that have occurred since December 11.

These incidents took place at several gas stations throughout Green Bay, including:

12/11/2016 -- Armed Robbery of U-Pump located at 1233 Velp Avenue

12/13/2016 -- Armed Robbery of the Cenex located at 601 N. Military Avenue

12/17/2016 -- Armed Robbery of the Grand Central Station at 2145 University Avenue

12/17/2016 -- Theft from the Lombardi Express at 1828 S. Ashland Avenue

12/20/2016 -- Armed Robbery of the Grand Central Station at 2145 University Avenue

12/27/2016 -- Armed Robbery of the Pit Row Shell Station at 2590 University Avenue

Members of the Detective Division say they have been working tirelessly on these robbery cases over the weeks in conjunction with numerous patrol officers and community police officers.

The Green Bay Police Department reports they are confident the 3 individuals that have been arrested were all actively involved in the incidents and are therefore requesting charges through the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

Classified under Wisconsin Statute 943.32(2), armed robbery is a serious crime in Wisconsin and is designated as a Class C Felony.

The maximum penalty for each count of a Class C Felony is a fine not to exceed $100,000 or imprisonment not to exceed 40 years, or both.

Captain Jeremy Muraski says the Green Bay Police Department does not believe the public is in any ongoing danger.

The investigation is still ongoing.