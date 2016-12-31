Green Bay Mayor makes New Year's resolutions

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says his New Year's resolutions are all about what he's looking forward to accomplishing in 2017.

In the new year ahead, Mayor Schmitt says he expects things to go up a notch, from "good" to "great."

A few of the things Mayor Schmitt mentioned improving upon include roadways and sidewalks.

He also looks forward to the grand opening at the Northland Hotel and expanding UWGB into downtown Green Bay.