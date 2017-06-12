Great-Grandma graduates high school in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A 71-year-old great-grandma from Madison, Wisconsin fulfilled her dream of graduating from high school. 

Aureola Deloney is a great-grandma and she says she has a lot to be thankful for. 

"I have 6 kids, 16 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren," said Deloney.

Deloney finally got to attend her own graduation.

"When I was a teenager, 16, I got pregnant. When they got grown, I decided I wanted to go back to school," said Deloney.

For seven years, she's been working to get her GED and it wasn't exactly easy.

"That math, oh boy, it was rough. I just threw my hands and said 'I can't do this,'" said Deloney.

She said she had teachers like Helene Smythe-Eagle to keep her going. 

"I come in early every day and she would be waiting for me every morning until she could get in and get started," said Smythe-Eagle. 

While Deloney's journey wasn't easy, she said she wants to share her story to help motivate others walk across the stage with a diploma in hand. 

"You can all do the same thing I did and you might go through it quicker than me. I'm 71-years-old. If I could do it, they could do it. All they have to do is go and keep going and don't give up," said Deloney. 

 

