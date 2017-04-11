Gov. Walker talks about job focused education at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Green Bay - Governor Walker continues his push for job focused education. He visited HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay on Monday. He touted the success of Project Search which is a program that gives workplace training in health care to students with disabilities.

"The benefit of Project Search is not just because it's a good thing to do, which it is, but is hearing from staff who say, 'It's a good thing for us,'" said Gov. Walker.

The Governor has made job training a key component of his biennial budget. He says K-12 education needs to do a better job of training students for the workforce.