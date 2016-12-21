MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says Wisconsin's K-12 public schools will see a "sizeable increase" in state aid under his budget to be released in February.

Walker said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press that details about how much money they will receive will have to wait until he submits his two-year spending plan to the Legislature.

But Walker says he is specifically targeting rural schools for more money, funneled through the sparsity aid program. Those districts typically face higher transportation costs as students are brought in from greater distances to attend schools.

Walker has faced criticism from public school advocates for cutting funding for those schools while expanding the private school voucher program statewide.