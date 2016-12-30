Gov. Walker and Gov. Snyder make friendly wager on Cotton Bowl

MADISON, Wis. - Governor Scott Walker and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder offered up a friendly wager on December 30 in anticipation of the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Western Michigan Broncos in the Cotton Bowl.

"The Badgers have played a great season, and even though the Western Michigan Broncos are undefeated, thus far, I am confident the leadership of the Badger seniors and Coach Chryst will guide the Badgers to victory in Texas!" Governor Walker said.

Governor Walker bet two Wisconsin staples, cheese and bratwursts, on the game.

Governor Snyder wagered products from the Arcadia Brewing Company and Sweetwater's Donut Mill, both of Kalamazoo.

The Cotton Bowl will be played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and kicks off on Monday, January 2 at 12:00 p.m. CT.