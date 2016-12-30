Gov. Walker and Gov. Snyder make friendly wager on Cotton Bowl

Liz Groth
10:07 AM, Dec 30, 2016
10:16 AM, Dec 30, 2016

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks at the American Action Forum January 30, 2015 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the week Walker announced the formation of "Our American Revival", a new committee designed to explore the option of a presidential bid in 2016. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Governor Scott Walker and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder offered up a friendly wager on December 30 in anticipation of the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Western Michigan Broncos in the Cotton Bowl. 

"The Badgers have played a great season, and even though the Western Michigan Broncos are undefeated, thus far, I am confident the leadership of the Badger seniors and Coach Chryst will guide the Badgers to victory in Texas!" Governor Walker said.

Governor Walker bet two Wisconsin staples, cheese and bratwursts, on the game.

Governor Snyder wagered products from the Arcadia Brewing Company and Sweetwater's Donut Mill, both of Kalamazoo.

The Cotton Bowl will be played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and  kicks off on Monday, January 2 at 12:00 p.m. CT. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top