This Doritos-themed promposal going viral

High school senior Shaedon Wedel may have had the cheesiest promposal ever, but it was also one of the sweetest.
Eighteen-year-old Shaedon recently asked his best friend’s sister, who happens to have Down syndrome, to the prom. Lucky for us, the whole thing was captured on video.
When 15-year-old Carlie Wittman walked outside to see Shaedon, she was immediately excited and began jumping up and down. She didn’t yet know, however, what was to come next. She began reading Shaedon’s shirt, which said, “I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito but…” on the front, with “I’m going to be CHEESY and ask: Will you go to prom with me?” on the back. Shaedon then asked that important question: “Will you go to prom with me?” and handed Carlie a bouquet of flowers and (duh!) a bag of Doritos.
Her answer was, of course, “yes” and video and photos of the proposal have since gone viral. A Tweet with photos has being shared more than 100,000 times and the video on Facebook has more than 245,000 views.