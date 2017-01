Communities across Northeast Wisconsin are offering different ways to get home for free on New Year's Eve.

In Neenah, the police department has once again contracted cab companies to bring people home from Neenah establishments for free.

One of those drivers is Tim Menting.

"I'm in Neenah from 10:30 [Saturday] to 4:30 [Sunday morning]," he explained.

It's the 8th year Menting is working with the Neenah Police Department on this night.

"I'm glad they'll be calling me rather than driving tonight," Menting said of New Year's Eve party-goers.

In Green Bay, you have a few options at Hagemeister Park bar and restaurant, which is a popular spot for New Year's Eve dinner.

"We offer a shuttle, complimentary," said General Manager Curt Cornell. "We'll pick people up from home, bring them down here, and get them home as well."

You just have to call ahead to take advantage of that, Cornell said.

"We do offer that year round, every day," he explained.

Hagemeister Park is also part of the SafeRide program in Brown County. For a free ride home, just ask your bartender for a ticket.

And don't even think about getting behind the wheel, because police officers will be out in full force.

"There will be additional staff out tonight, there will be some concentrated in the downtown district," said Lt. Chad Ramos with Green Bay Police.

For a full list of bars and restaurants that participate in the SafeRide program, visit the Tavern League of Wisconsin website here

